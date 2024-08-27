Barcelona (AFP)

Barcelona have registered their new midfielder Dani Olmo with La Liga, and he will be on the team’s roster for the match against Rayo Vallecano in the third round of the league, which could see him make his first appearance in a Blaugrana shirt.

The 2024 European Cup champion with the Spanish national team was unable to play his team’s first two matches in the local league, after signing him from German Leipzig for 55 million euros, due to the Catalan club’s inability to officially register him due to his violation of the Financial Fair Play rules.

Barcelona reduced the salary cap with the departure of German Ilkay Gundogan, who returned to Manchester City, and young Senegalese defender Mickael Faye, who moved to French club Rennes, in addition to loaning French defender Clement Lenglet to Atletico Madrid, and Brazilian Vitor Roque to Real Betis.

According to the Spanish press, these transfers alone would not have allowed the registration of the only new arrival in the summer transfer market (with the permanent purchase of Pau Victor from Girona), so Barcelona’s management took advantage of the long absence of Danish defender Andreas Christensen due to an Achilles tendon injury, to circumvent the rules.