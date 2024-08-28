(🌕) JUST IN: In the last 24 hours, Barcelona have indeed shown an interest in Jonathan Tah. They’ve asked about its price, possibilities, etc. His agent Pini Zahavi has excellent relations with the club. @FabrizioRomano #Transfers 📞🚨 pic.twitter.com/bYO2N1FdzS — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadFCB) August 28, 2024

A few weeks ago They presented an offer of 20 million plus five in variableswhich has been discarded for now by the Leverkusen. Although the team he leads Xabi Alonsocurrent Bundesliga champions, are aiming to get 30 million for their player, in the Barça They trust that they will end up accepting their departure towards Barcelona so as not to reinforce a direct rival such as Bayern, but to replace a club that competes in another league, such as FCB in Spain’s La Liga.