He FC Barcelona remains firm in its idea of strengthening itself with a central defender in this final stretch of the transfer market: with the chance that Eric Garcia leave, and after the injury of Andreas Christensenwho will be out for at least two months due to plantar fasciitis, the “Blaugrana” club is determined to incorporate a player in that position.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Barça has already submitted a formal offer of 20 million for the central defender Bayer Levekusen Jonathan Tah28 years old, international with Germany and that concludes its contract with the Levekusen in June 2025.
The player would not be against the idea of leaving for the Spanish team, which is managed by Hansi Flick, who knows the player well from having led him in the German national team.
Although the professional’s desire weighs, Barcelona has to know that it is not the only team that wants him: in addition to the blue and red club, he Bayern Munich is also bidding strongly to sign the German defender.
A few weeks ago They presented an offer of 20 million plus five in variableswhich has been discarded for now by the Leverkusen. Although the team he leads Xabi Alonsocurrent Bundesliga champions, are aiming to get 30 million for their player, in the Barça They trust that they will end up accepting their departure towards Barcelona so as not to reinforce a direct rival such as Bayern, but to replace a club that competes in another league, such as FCB in Spain’s La Liga.
It remains to be seen whether the offer presented by the Spanish club of 20 million euros is sufficient or whether they should stretch it a little further, taking into account the previous record. In the meantime, Tah is anxiously awaiting a decision on his future.
