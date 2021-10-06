Still saddened by his departure, Luis Suarez bitterly spoke of the structural and sporting crisis of FC Barcelona.

A little over a year ago, Luis Suarez left FC Barcelona after 5 seasons of loyal service. The Uruguayan striker, who today makes the happiness of Atlético de Madrid, still retains a certain resentment towards Ronald Koeman and the management of the time (Josep Maria Bartomeu, editor’s note). “ I think I didn’t deserve this way when I left, he thundered in remarks granted to ESPN. If you really have authority, power, you take me face to face, you explain everything to me, but you don’t tell me that you will count on me for the game against Villarreal (the first game of last season in the league, editor’s note) if the termination of the contract is not completed. They sent me to train on field number 3, which is separate. These are things we don’t forget. “

“Messi is in Paris and I am at Atlético: if this kind of thing happens, it’s because there is a reason …”

Beyond his personal case, Luis Suarez especially wanted to express his desolation about the current situation of Barça. For the Atlético goleador, Messi’s departure from PSG is rooted in the current incompetence that reigns within the club. ” See everything that is going on, it hurts as a former Culé because I have a lot of affection for this club and I gave it my all. It hurts me for the friends I have there, the people who work there. Last season it was very weird coming back to Camp Nou and having Messi as a rival. Today, it will be even more so since Messi no longer wears the Barça jersey. But if this kind of thing happens, it’s because there is a reason. Now he is in Paris and I at Atlético when we were at Barça only a year ago. ” It is said.

To read also: >>> Ménès ready to “blow up Griezmann”