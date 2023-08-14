The Barcelona He signed his third consecutive goalless draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, where he got stuck against Getafe, who raised a war that led to his land marked by the game on the limit of Damián Suárez with which he managed to unsettle a rival that ended with two expelled: Raphinha and Xavi Hernández.

It was no secret that a good battle was going to await Barcelona at the Coliseum. Xavi when he has sat on the bench of the Getafe stadium, he has ended up desperate. In his last two visits, he did not go from 0-0 and ended up talking about the grass -on this occasion they lowered it by a millimeter and watered it three times- and with excuses of different kinds not to say that he could not cross the wall planted by the team blue.

And, once again, Barcelona found themselves with another very conservative approach but with a difference: Bordalás did not hesitate to bring out his most resentful men and with many battles behind them. Players like Jaime Mata, Alexsander Mitrovic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Djené Dakonam and, above all, Damián Suárez appeared in the eleven. The Uruguayan knows them all and was the main protagonist of the first act.

The Uruguayan led a group in which there was no sister of charity. Quite the opposite. With those actors, who in any movie would be villains, Getafe jumped onto the pitch with a line of five behind that without the ball became a line of six with Maksimovic’s setback.

He managed to leave almost no crack through which some players who ended up desperate could pass. Xavi, with Oriol Romeu and without Gavi, and with Ilkai Gündogan in the eleven, lost to Bordalás in the first half. The coach from Alicante took the initial act to the points thanks to Damián Suárez.

The Uruguayan managed to unsettle everyone who crossed his area. He bothered non-stop, without rest and always with the right bad mood. He took his arm for a walk at the right time to make fouls that were almost imperceptible to the referee’s eye and too light for them to act from the VAR. Of course, enough to unsettle players like Robert Lewandowski, who took a good couple of “arms” from Damián and another tip from Mitrovic.

Gundogan also suffered, who ended up on the ground with a blow to Damián’s stomach. and raphinha, which gradually heated up until it exploded. He couldn’t take it anymore, and at the edge of added time he gave Gastón Álvarez a tremendous elbow to the head and was fairly sent off.

Meanwhile, in the midst of these internal fights, Getafe failed a one-on-one wasted by Juanmi Latasa, who stumbled at the last moment against Marc-André ter Stegen. And Barcelona tried with a shot from outside the area by Oriol Romeu and with two shots from Raphinha who saved Soria. The second, just before his sending off, ended with the ball over Mitrovic’s body, where he bounced off Soria’s left post.

That was it. Little football but many emotions. Xavi was desperate and during the hydration break he yelled at his players “for things to happen.” And they passed. Raphinha came out like a whirlwind, brushed the goal and then was sent off. And there was still the entire second part to deal with a miura like Getafe. For Bordalás’s team, the numerical advantage lasted practically a breath, the time it took Jaime Mata to make a late challenge on Araujo at the beginning of the second half and for which he received his second yellow card.

By then, Abde was on the pitch to take Raphinha’s place and Portu jumped in to give Getafe a more offensive touch. Matched in number of players, the clash returned to its paths and the last half hour became a carbon copy of the first part with Barcelona trying to tear down once and for all the wall planted by Getafe.



Lewandowski tried with a header that Gastón took under the sticks; Oriol Romeu with a shot from outside the area that went over the crossbar; Abde with another attempt that did not find a goal; the same as Ansu Fati, who did not hit between the three sticks; and the referee Soto Grado, at the end, in the 99th minute, who did not want to give another chance after going to the VAR to review a possible penalty. All those timid opportunities followed one by one but with little faith.

Getafe waited crouched for one of his that never came. He did not catch any counterattack. And, little by little, the clash died down until both teams signed an armistice that culminated in a moral victory for Getafe, who, with Damián at the helm, unhinged Barcelona to cause the champion to lose two points in its debut.

