Madrid (AFP)

Barcelona seeks to continue its winning streak when it visits Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday in the third round of the Spanish Football League, while French star Kylian Mbappe hopes to break his scoring jinx when he visits Las Palmas with Real Madrid on Thursday.

The Catalan club, runners-up last season behind champions Real Madrid, will be an extraordinary candidate to achieve its third victory with a full score, despite its opening two victories coming with difficulty over Valencia and Athletic Bilbao 2-1, and it owes the credit for both to the remarkable efforts of its Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (36 years old), who scored three goals in two matches, including the winning goal against Bilbao in the 75th minute.

German coach Hansi Flick’s team will face a tough test against Rayo Vallecano, who started the season with impressive results after beating Real Sociedad 2-1 in the opening match, before drawing 0-0 with Getafe last week.

Rayo Vallecano have also won three of their last six league games against the Blaugrana, with their only defeat coming in May (0-3).

Barcelona are still looking for ways to include their new player Dani Olmo, in light of the Catalan club’s inability to register him due to financial difficulties. The former Leipzig playmaker was content to sit in the stands during the previous match.

Coach Flick admitted he “doesn’t know” whether new signing Olmo will be registered in time, but even if the club succeeds, the player who shone for his country in this summer’s European Championship title is unlikely to start due to his lack of games.

Barcelona are fully aware that losing points in similar matches would be a major setback to any ambition to regain the title, especially since the royal team will be difficult to reach when it reaches its maximum level.

Real Madrid achieved their first victory in La Liga this season with a clean three-goal victory over Valladolid, and all their goals came in the second half, including two goals by Moroccan Brahim Diaz and Brazilian Endrick in the final minutes.

Real Madrid started the season with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Real Mallorca.

Therefore, Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team will hope to continue to enhance harmony and exploit individual superiority, through the presence of the trio Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has not yet managed to open his scoring account, and he missed many opportunities in the last match against Valladolid.

“We were very slow in the first half, in the second half we were more active, there was more movement, we were much faster with the ball,” Ancelotti said after the last match.

About Mbappe, the Italian coach said: “He is an amazing striker, very fast, moves well without the ball, attacks from the back, and had three or four chances that he created with his movements.”

Real Madrid should not face much difficulty in overcoming Las Palmas, who fell in the last round against newly promoted Leganes (1-2), after drawing with Sevilla in the opening match 2-2.

Atletico Madrid, rejuvenated after its signings, most notably Argentine striker Julian Alvarez who participated in the 3-0 win over Girona, will seek to continue the momentum when it faces Espanyol on Wednesday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

After a poor showing last season, when they finished fourth behind Real, Barcelona and Girona, Atletico have strengthened their ranks with Alvarez and English midfielder Conor Gallagher, who came on as a substitute against Girona, as well as signing Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad and Norwegian Alexander Sorloth from Villarreal.

On the other hand, he gave up a number of his players, most notably his international scorer Alvaro Morata, who moved to Milan, Montenegrin centre-back Stefan Savic (Trabzonspor, Turkey), midfielder Saul Niguez (Sevilla), while Dutch striker Memphis Depay reached the end of his contract.

Espanyol started the current season in a disastrous manner, after losing in its opening two matches against Real Sociedad 0-1 and Real Valladolid by the same score.

In other matches, Sevilla plays Real Mallorca on Tuesday, Athletic Bilbao plays Valencia, Valladolid plays Leganes, and Real Sociedad plays Deportivo Alaves.

Girona will be looking to shake off the dust of their poor start when they face Osasuna on Thursday at the end of the stage.