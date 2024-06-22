Barcelona – “It will take time, but at least Spain has moved: the news that Barcelona will ban the rental of houses to tourists from 2028 and that it will revoke thousands of licenses creates a unique precedent for a real reorganization of the problem of short-term rentals in Italy”.

He tells Ansa the president of Federalberghi Bernabò Bocca commenting on the news of the Spanish crackdown on tourist rentals. “It is a topic of widespread European interest primarily the capitals and cities of art, under attack due to the enormous tourist interest they have but also the territory of the citizens who live there, must live there and therefore must not suffer the damage” says Bocca. “As in Barcelona, ​​also in Rome, Florence, Venice and Milan – he notes – rental prices have risen exponentially, preventing resident citizens from competing with a healthy rental market for residential use. It’s time for seemingly unpopular but effective decisions to be made in Italy too can do the good of tourism and also of those who live in Italy”.

“We have been carrying on this battle since time immemorial: but to date, without prejudice to the initiative of the identification code for hospitality businesses, we have not yet opted for a more drastic position. Having the prospect of the Jubilee 2025 before us, we are in a position to act quickly, well aware that, judging by the measure decided by the mayor of Barcelona, in Europe, Spain has already taken a first very important step” he concludes.



TO In Barcelona there are currently around 10,000 properties intended for B&Bs or other forms of tourist accommodation, according to municipal data. The plan announced by the socialist Jaume Collboni provides for not renewing the licenses for tourist use of the apartments currently in force, which expire in November 2028. The step, although welcomed with skepticism by oppositions and collectives for the defense of the right to housing and defined as “populist ” by entrepreneurs in the sector concerned, is the most decisive so far undertaken by a large municipality in Spain to address the problem. In recent weeks, however, other cities have also announced limits on the granting of licenses for B&Bs and short-term rentals: this is the case of Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia and Malaga.

Barcelona will ban renting apartments to tourists by November 2028. It has decided Mayor Jaume Collboni, explaining that Barcelona will abolish the licenses currently in force for 10,101 apartments intended for short-term rental. This is a decision taken to try to reduce the cost of rent for residents, which has seen a sharp increase, and to make the city more liveable for them. “We are tackling what we believe is the biggest problem in Barcelona,” Collboni said, explaining that ”starting from 2029 tourist apartments as they are conceived today will disappear from the city of Barcelona”. The mayor added that ”those 10 thousand apartments will be used by the city’s residents or will be put on the market for rent or sale,” Collboni said.

The boom in short-term rentals in Barcelona, ​​the Spanish city most visited by foreign tourists, has meant that some residents are unable to afford an apartment after rents have risen by 68% in the last 10 years and the cost of buying one home increased by 38%, explained Collboni. Access to housing has become a factor of inequality, particularly for young people, he added.

Spain’s socialist housing minister, Isabel Rodriguez, said she supported Barcelona’s decision. “It’s about making all the necessary efforts to ensure access to affordable housing“, he wrote on Aparturadding that the ban would trigger an increase in illegal tourist apartments.