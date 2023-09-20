The Barcelona began its journey in the 2023-24 Champions League with a splendid feast against a soft Antwerp (5-0), the ‘Cinderella’ of group H, in a match in which Xavi Hernández’s team, with Joao Félix assuming the star stripes, endorsed the good feelings shown in LaLiga against Betis.

The Barça team got off to a good start on their way to the round of 16 of the top European competition, one of Xavi’s objectives in this first part of the season.

The truth is that the Belgian team allowed Barça to enjoy a peaceful night in the first ‘Champions’ match in history held at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. Joao Félix, author of two goals and an assist, shone again, Cancelo showed that he will be a differential player on the right lane, and also in the midfield, and Lewandowski repeated as the killer in the area that he has always been.

But above all, Barça’s maturity as a team stood out against a rival, although far from the European elite. And 66 years later the Antwerp He was playing a match in the top European competition again. And, despite this, he did not get the stage fright of facing a historic player in the competition and played with personality, knowing what to do with the ball with the promising Arthur Vermeeren showing signs of his quality in the first eleven minutes of the game, time it took for Barcelona to score the first.

FC Barcelona, ​​in the Champions League. See also Former America player, targeted for injuring a River footballer

That’s where the game ended for the Belgians. And the person in charge of opening the can was Joao Félix. After his performance against Betis, the ‘menino’ smiled again, showing that as a Barça player he seems to have found the consistency that he lacked at the Metropolitano. For the first time in his career he has scored in three consecutive games: against Luxembourg, with Portugal, against Betis and Antwerp, wearing the Barcelona jacket. His goal came after a combination of Gündogan – today the starter instead of Oriol Romeu – and Lewandowski, who enabled the Portuguese, who controlled with his left foot and put together a dry shot close to the right post of the goal defended by Butez.

The figure of Joao Félix stood out again eight minutes later. He made an unmarking move that De Jong interpreted perfectly to make a pinpoint pass. This time, instead of looking for the goal, he served a precise cross to Lewandowski, who scored the second pleasure with the inside of his right boot. The Pole’s fourth goal with Barça this season, which with Joao Felix seems to have found a reliable partner up front. In Barcelona’s third shot at goal came the third Barça goal, Baitalle’s own goal after involuntarily rejecting a Raphinha cross.

In 22 minutes, Barcelona had already got the match back on track and its players dedicated themselves to controlling it, pampering the ball and with quality touches from their players. The most colorful was Joao Cancelo, a full-back with the spirit of a midfielder who even dared, without luck, to invent a cross with a showy rabona.

The only shot between Antwerp’s three sticks came on the stroke of half-time with an innocently executed finish from the edge of Arbnor Muja. One more example of the Belgian champion’s lack of fang. After the restart, the Barça monologue lengthened. In these, it didn’t take long for the fourth goal to arrive (min.54).

This time Cancelo put on his fullback suit, reached the baseline and, after a series of rebounds, the ball fell into the boots of Pablo Martín Páez Gavira ‘Gavi’, who invented a whiplash with his left foot that scared the fans away. spiders on the right corner. After the fourth goal, the carousel of changes began at Barça.

Oriol Romeu and Fermín López entered first; Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal also participated shortly before Joao Félix’s second goal, who in the 66th minute rounded off his great night with a header after a pinpoint cross from Raphinha. The Portuguese deserved the standing ovation from Lluís Companys. With everything decided, the figure of Lamine Yamal emerged on the Olympic mat.

The Spanish international became the youngest player in Barça’s history to play in a Champions League match. And he also wanted to shatter the record for scoring precocity in the top European competition. He had two very clear chances to achieve it shortly after Ter Stegen excelled to avoid the first Belgian goal. The teenage Catalan striker’s debut as a scorer also did not come against Antwerp on another sweet night for Xavi’s Barça, who have scored ten goals in the last two games played in Montjuïc. Next Saturday against Celta he has another opportunity to confirm his state of grace.

EFE

More sports news