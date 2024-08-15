The Father of Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal taken to hospital after being stabbed in a car park. Mounir Nasraoui received “more than one stab wound” in a car park in the town of Mataró, north of Barcelona, ​​where he currently lives, and was taken to Can Ruti hospital in Badalona, ​​just outside Barcelona, ​​in “serious” but not life-threatening conditions.

The Mossos d’Esquadra, who have taken charge of the investigation into the attack, have already three people arrested for attempted murder.

The officers confirmed that the incident occurred on Wednesday around 9:10 p.m. in the Rocafonda neighborhood of Mataró, where Yamal grew up and where his father and grandmother still live. According to the testimony of some residents of the area quoted by the newspaper La Vanguardia, Yamal’s father was filmed by some people while he was walking his dog. That incident would later lead to a fight and stabbings.