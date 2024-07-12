The Spanish club announced a partnership with Figueras Seating until 2027; seats will be placed in the VIP area of ​​Camp Nou

O Barcelona entered into a partnership with Figueras Seatingspecialized in seating solutions, the club reported on Thursday (11.Jul.2024).

The collaboration, which begins on July 1, 2025 and runs until June 30, 2027, designates Figueras as the official VIP seating supplier for Espai Barça.

The agreement is part of Spotify Camp Nou’s renovation project, which aims to provide fans with comfort in the club’s hospitality spaces. The Espai Barça project promises to increase the stadium’s capacity from the current 99,000 to 105,000 seats.

With the inclusion of Barça Hospitality’s VIP products, the new stadium will have capacity for approximately 9,400 Premium supporters.

The new seats, developed by Figueras using sustainable materials and efficient production techniques, aim to increase comfort for all spectators.

According to the club, the aspect aligns with Barça’s values, emphasizing sustainability as a fundamental pillar of the project.