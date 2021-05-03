This Monday we will find out who will be the great European champion of futsal at club level in the vibrant final between Fútbol Club Barcelona and Sporting Clube de Portugal. The Catalans aspire to revalidate the title achieved in the 2020 season and add their fourth Champions League, while the Lisboners will seek their second European title after proclaiming themselves champions in 2019. The last two European champions, face to face for the continental title!

Schedule: What time does Barcelona – Sporting start in the Futsal Champions League?

The grand final of the Futsal Champions League between Barcelona and Sporting de Portugal will be played this Monday, May 3 from 8:00 p.m. Spanish time at the Kresimir Cosic Hall in the Croatian city of Zadar.

Television: How to watch Barcelona – Sporting in the Futsal Champions League?

The Futsal Champions League grand final between Barcelona and Sporting de Portugal can be followed live on television through #Vamos, the exclusive Movistar + sports channel. The broadcast will begin at 7:55 p.m. with the narration of Santi Duque and the comments of Juan José Rodríguez-Navia ‘Cancho’.

