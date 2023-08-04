Barcelona is not closing the departures of the squad that they want in the club since the beginning of the market. Several footballers who were not contemplated by Xavi for the year that is about to start, are still in the culé squad, this because they do not find accommodation within the market or the clubs interested in their services are not willing to pay the figures they expect within of the city of Barcelona for the sale of discards
One of the players in question is precisely Clement Lenglet, after his loan to Tottenham, the player who currently has the highest salary in the squad as he has a contract from the Bartomeu era, has an agreement with Tottenham for weeks, but, the Spurs have not been able to reach an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of the defender, thus, the culés have tired of waiting and are now negotiating with Al-Nassr the sale of the center-back.
In the last hours, the box of the Arab sheikhs has moved within the Barcelona environment to communicate their desire for the signing of the French defender, for which they would have no problem paying the minimum of 15 million euros that the culés ask for its sale. In the same way, the defender would be put on the table a salary between 20 and 30 million euros per year, much more than what he offers in London and the decision right now is in the hands of the footballer.
#Barcelona #speeds #Lenglets #departure #Saudi #Arabia
