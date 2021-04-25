Madrid (AFP)

Barcelona achieved a difficult and important victory, by beating Villarreal 2-1 with a “double”, French Antoine Griezmann, to tighten the screws on Atletico Madrid, the leaders in the race for the title, in the 32nd stage of the Spanish Football League, and Griezmann scored Barcelona’s goals 28 and 35. Meanwhile, Nigerian Samuel Chukwizi scored the orphan Villarreal goal in the 26th minute.

With this victory, Barcelona raised its tally to 71 points in third place, equal in points with Real Madrid, but with a lesser game in its baggage, while Villarreal, who hosts Arsenal in the first leg of the European League semi-finals “Europa League” Thursday, froze on 49 Point in seventh place.

After losing El Clasico in the league, Barcelona rose up by winning the Copa del Rey for the 31st time in its history before honoring its guest Getafe by beating it 5-2 to tighten the screws on the poles of the capital, keeping its hopes of achieving the cup and the league double.

The match began with pressure from Villarreal, specifically with Gerard Moreno’s header, which passed over the German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and the response came from Barcelona, ​​where the Dutch Frankie de Jong passed a ball inside the penalty area to Griezmann, who hit a ball that hit the defense before turning into the corner.

Villarreal continued the pressure until he opened the scoring in the 26th minute through Chucuisi, who took advantage of a long ball in the rear from his colleague Pau Torres, to separate Stegen and dodge him, before he hit the net, but the response was quick from Barcelona after one minute, when Griezmann received a long ball from Oscar Mingisa, and put the ball to the far right of the goalkeeper in the 28th minute.

Griezmann returned and doubled the score for Barcelona with the second goal in the 35th minute, when he took advantage of a fatal mistake in Villarreal’s defense, and hit a powerful ball to the goalkeeper, to end the first half with Barcelona advancing two goals for a goal.

In the second half, the referee of the match announced the direct red card in the face of Villarreal player Mano Trejeros, after his violent intervention on Lionel Messi in the 65th minute, and de Jong missed the opportunity to score Barcelona’s third goal in the 83rd minute, as he was alone with the goalkeeper, but he shot alongside the right post.