Berlin (dpa)

Spanish Football Club Barcelona confirmed that it would remain “loyal” and “loyal” to its history, after agreeing to participate in the establishment of the European Super League. He indicated that he believed that this step is part of “huge changes” that are needed in the world of football. Twelve clubs, including 6 English clubs, three Italian clubs and three Spanish clubs, participated in the founding of this new tournament, which sparked massive controversy amid massive opposition from the European Football Association (UEFA) and the local league links in Europe. The list of founding clubs did not include Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who reached the final match of the Champions League last season. It has been reported that the tournament will include 15 clubs that will participate in it permanently, in addition to five clubs that will change according to the criteria of competence and merit specified to qualify these non-permanent teams. It was also rumored that the first edition of the tournament would start at the earliest appropriate time. The list of founding clubs for the European Super League includes the six clubs, called the “Big Six” in England, which are Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham. The list also includes Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from Spain, Juventus, Milan and Inter Milan from Italy. While the idea of ​​this tournament has received great condemnation in Europe due to its being limited to a number of the same clubs and the huge financial returns that a closed group of clubs will receive, these founding clubs of the new tournament confirmed that they are looking to reap the best gains for them. Barcelona stated: FC Barcelona, ​​which is faithful to its history and its pioneering role in European football, is positioning itself once again as a leading club with regard to the great changes that the world of football needs, and it always thinks about how to benefit the club in the best possible way in terms of sports, institutional and financial. UEFA and the national football associations in England, Spain and Italy, as well as the domestic league links with Spain, Italy and England, signed a joint statement on Sunday threatening to be excluded from domestic and international competitions for any club participating in the European Super League.