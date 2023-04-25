(Reuters) – Barcelona have agreed a $1.6 billion financing deal that will allow them to renovate their iconic but outdated Camp Nou stadium and surrounding area after renegotiating initial terms, the club said on Monday. .

Barcelona added that it had signed the deal with 20 investors, which included Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

The Spanish club intends to return the money to investors in progressive installments – after five, seven, nine, 20 and 24 years – with a flexible structure, which includes a grace period.

This means that Barcelona will finish paying the debt six years earlier than previously agreed, after renegotiating what was an initial 35-year deal, approved in a referendum among club members in 2021.

“The club will begin reimbursement for the operation once work on the stadium is complete, using revenue generated by Spotify Camp Nou, estimated at around €247m (per year),” Barcelona said in a statement on their official website.

Camp Nou is the largest football stadium in Europe and the fourth in the world in terms of capacity, with 99,354 seats.

