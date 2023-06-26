Barcelona have announced the signing of Gündogan. FC BARCELONA

Barcelona has finalized the hiring of midfielder Ilkay Gündogan (Genselkirchen, Germany; 32 years old), until now a Manchester City player and one of the strongest assets in the Premier. The player, who arrives free because his contract with the citizen ended, signs for the Catalan entity until 2025 plus an optional season and will have a termination clause of 400 million euros.

Although it was an open secret, the club announced the surprise that was to come early in the morning. Annoünce, he wrote on social networks with the wink of the ü. A few minutes later, he made official the signing of a player who is called to take charge in midfield along with De Jong and Pedri, also with Gavi. The medium, which is an express request from Xavi due to his ease for the association and also because of his arrival, in addition to the fact that he knows how to outline himself and read football like few others, negotiated with the Barça sports director Mateu Alemany two years ago months. Gundogan wanted a change of scenery but had doubts about the possibility of being registered. City’s renewal offer was low, despite the fact that the offer increased in recent days. Finally, Ilkay decided to sign for Barça after the Catalans assured him of his registration in LaLiga. The club, in any case, has time to register the player until the first day of the League, on Friday, August 11.

The former City captain has been fundamental in the achievement of the treble by Pep Guardiola’s team. Along with Haaland, De Bruyne or Bernardo Silva, Gündogan’s influence in the midfielder has been decisive in the final stretch of the season. His arrival at can barca It represents an increase in quality and experience in Xavi’s young squad, which aims to go one step further in Europe. “There are world-class players who prioritize coming to Barça and want to come to Barça,” said the president Joan Laporta the same day an agreement was reached with the German player. Due to the financial situation of the club and its large salary mass, Barça can only sign free players who are out of contract. This is the case of Gündogan and also that of Iñigo Martínez: the central defender from Athletic Club reached an agreement with the club a month ago and is waiting to be registered in order to become official.

Once his signing was made official, Gündogan wanted, first, to say goodbye to Manchester City through a message on social networks. “After seven years, a wonderful time ends. You made me realize all my dreams. I will carry you forever in my heart. Thank you Manchester City ”, he wrote to later publish an emotional letter of thanks in The Players Tribune, where he made special mention of Guardiola, the club and the fans. In the same letter he talks about his incorporation into the Catalan team. “If I was going to leave, there was only one club in the world where it made sense to play. It was Barcelona or nothing. Since he was a little boy, he dreamed of wearing that shirt, ”he closed.

