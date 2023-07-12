FC Barcelona has already made official the third addition for next season. Vitor Roque (Timóteo, 18 years old) will become a Blaugrana player after Barça reached an agreement with Athletico Paranaense for 30 million plus 31 in variables. The Brazilian forward will not arrive until the summer of 2024 and signs until 2029. He will have a clause of 500 million. The maximum price that Barcelona would pay would be 61 million if the objectives set in the variables are met. Whether they are individual (such as the number of goals they score or if they are among the top three for the Ballon d’Or), or collective (winning the Champions League). His signing was an open secret because the agreement had been closed for a few days and even Joan Laporta himself confirmed it yesterday: “Vitor Roque is already signed”, he assured in an interview in Sport and Sports world.

In recent days a bit of uncertainty settled, since the Paranaense did not receive the final documents signed by Barcelona and at the same time three offers that were much higher than those of the Catalan team arrived. According to Sport, it was the same striker who decided to reject them. Barça, who did not want what happened with Arda Güler to be repeated, made a move to close the deal definitively.

Get Barcelona to keep one of the pearls of Brazilian football. He began to stand out in a big club like Cruzeiro and when he was close to renewing with the celestials, Paranaense appeared and paid his clause of 4.7 million. At just 18 years old, Vitor Roque has already played in two historic Brazilians, which shows the great projection of the young striker who had the most succulent offers from the English league (Chelsea and Manchester United) and PSG.

However, Vitor Roque always wanted to join Can Barça despite the fact that the culé offer was inferior to the rest. Deco, the new sports director of the Catalan club, although he has not yet been introduced but who works unofficially, has played a key role in closing the contract for the South American due to his knowledge of the Brazilian market (he had a representation company before accepting the position) and his relationship with the player’s agent: André Cury, who was an adviser and scout for Barça during the tenure of Josep María Bartomeu.

Vitor Roque, nicknamed tigrinho (tiger in Portuguese), plays as a center forward and would arrive to rest Robert Lewandowski who during his first season never had a natural substitute. He would join a Barça forward made up of the Pole, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembelé and his compatriot Raphinha. Due to the financial Fair Play, his arrival will take place in the summer of 2024. Regardless of his arrival, Barça is reinforced with a young talent who should be important in the near future culé together with Pedri, (20 years old), Ansu Fati ( 20), Gavi (18) or Bucket (19).

Thus, the third incorporation of Xavi’s team takes place after the signings of Ilkay Gündogan and Iñigo Martínez, both still not registered in La Liga, nor are the contracts of the already renewed Araujo, Gavi, Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso and Peña. . With the signing of Vitor Roque, Barça takes over the services of another Brazilian footballer, joining the list of historic players such as Romario, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar Junior.

