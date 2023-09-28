Barcelona returns to the field to face Sevilla on the eighth day of the Spanish La Liga, where the surprise Girona is in command. Blaugrana penalized by the 2-2 draw in Mallorca, where a great Muriqi (formerly Lazio) stopped Xavi’s run. A draw in the midweek round that will force the Spanish champions to chase: in addition to Girona (19 points), there is also Real (18) ahead of Lewandowski and his teammates. This is why we need a victory, as predicted, to spend at least one night in command of the Liga. Barcelona-Seville will be played on Friday 29 September at 9pm.

BARCELONA-SEVILLE FROM MULTIGOAL

—

While Barcelona arrives from the painful away match in Mallorca, Sevilla arrives from a resounding 5-1 against Almeria. But it is the precedents that scare Mendilibar’s team: the Blaugrana, in fact, have won five of the last six direct clashes. Sign 1 favorite for bookmakers, to which the multigoal 2-5 can also be added in a combo. A proposal found on Gazzabet at 1.68, on Better at 1.70, on Snai and on Sisal at 1.67. The solution is simpler with Xavi’s success, which is in the logic of things: odds of 1.38 on Sisal, 1.37 on Gazzabet, 1.35 on Better and Snai. In case of winning the three points, however, Barça will have to wait for the verdicts of the direct match between Girona and Real Madrid to see if they have recovered something from their rivals.