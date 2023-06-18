“If you take weed from the club, you keep it inside your underwear; the police are usually at the door waiting to identify you.” It is the golden rule that one of the members of one of the cannabis clubs in Barcelona’s Eixample explains to another client. The Urban Guard has declared a war against these consumer associations that have proliferated exponentially in the city. Local consumers are joined by a veritable army of tourists who arrive in a city that they see as an exponent of the highest tolerance for the consumption of this drug. The legal and police battle against these clubs has been going on for months. EL PAÍS has contacted several of these clubs that feel pressured, “like never before”, and that their existence is increasingly complicated after the courts have directly prohibited “consumption, sale and cultivation” in these spaces. To the supposed good practices of some clubs are added others that dispense with the regulations created by the associations and whose objective is to earn money by selling marijuana to tourists who come to the city.

In 1991, the first cannabis plant in Spain was founded in Barcelona. The entity’s board of directors was convicted of a public health crime but the experience opened the way and, in 2011, clubs began to proliferate in Barcelona. Today, in the Catalan capital, there are more than 200, in all of Catalonia 1,000 and in Spain 2,000. The Trias government presented a regulation in 2015 to put a stop to these entities. In 2016, the first government of Colau created an urban ordinance – different from that of Trias – that set minimum distances – between 100 and 150 meters – between these associations and playgrounds or schools. A little later, in June 2017, the Parliament of Catalonia approved a law that protected the activity of cannabis. That rule stated that clubs could not be for-profit, members must be of legal age and to join a club one must have the protection of another member. The regional regulation stated that clubs could only grow 150 kilos of marijuana per year and each user could withdraw a maximum of 60 grams of weed per month. In addition, it was forced to consume these substances within the club. All this regulation ended on deaf ears: In September 2018, the Constitutional Court annulled the Catalan law on cannabis consumers. The magistrates stressed that cannabis is a narcotic and noted that the only jurisdiction to regulate it was criminal and, therefore, it was a decision of the state government. In July 2021, the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia annulled the Colau municipal ordinance and directly prohibited “promoting consumption, sale and cultivation” in these spaces. From here, the Urban Police offensive began towards these places that, today, live drowned by police pressure.

Benito Granados, mayor of the Urban Police, is clear that with the sentences in hand “these clubs are only allowed to exercise an information or advisory role” for this reason the local police “to enforce the sentences” allocate troops and means to the persecution of the sale and consumption in the clubs. In 2022, the Urban Police closed 13 cannabis plants and 33 plantations that supplied these entities. This 2023, six clubs and nine plantations have been closed. “Sealing a cannabis plant is not easy. By administrative means it can take more than a year. It means going one by one finding out if they comply or not comply with small fire prevention regulations, licenses…. then the decisions are made by the technicians from the different districts of the city. Through criminal proceedings, we depend on the authorizations of the courts”, laments Granados. Other sources within the Urban Police have alerted EL PAÍS that in the last municipal coalition government the administrative pressure on the clubs depended on who governed each district: The councilors of the Colau party have been much more permissive while the PSC has worn out to clubs looking for administrative and licensing problems.

EL PAÍS has contacted more than a dozen associations and the response has always been the same: “We don’t want to get into trouble or point to ourselves before the Consistory.” After many attempts, EL PAÍS managed last Thursday to gain access to a cannabis plant in the Eixample with the promise not to reveal its location. It was a few minutes past 12:00 noon. The exterior of the cannabis club does not give any clue as to what kind of activity is taking place inside. Once through the door (you have to ring a bell) you come across a counter where you present the documentation that accredits you as a member and allows the way to another door. Behind it, a pub with televisions, music and a small bar where what is called a “dispensary” stands out. There, behind a display case similar to a bar ration sampler, there is a menu with more than 50 types of marijuana. “In Barcelona, ​​the most widely used is Amnesia but, for example, in Bilbao they smoke Crítica,” says the individual behind the bar. The peculiar bartender knows the benefits of what he offers and highlights which varieties are good for relaxing, which encourage creativity… The question seems strange to him: “Which of these could we consider to be the caviar of marijuana?” He points to two types: Apple Fritter (with 23% THC) and Kosher Dawgs (24%). The club is a non-stop of people entering, they pay between 7 and 20 euros of some variety that is weighed by the bartender and then they sit down to smoke his joint.

Albert Tió is inside the club. This “cannabis activist” entered prison in 2020 to serve five years in prison after the Airam cannabis association of which he was secretary intervened. Tió was one of the people in charge of the Federation of Self-regulated Cannabis Associations of Catalonia (Fedcac), he was a promoter of the popular initiative approved by the Parliament and now – he is in the third degree of prison – he has founded the Green Light Cannabis Party. “Consumption and own cultivation should not be punished, so collective cultivation should not either. That is the origin of cannabis. Clubs are safe spaces to consume with damage control and product quality”, defends Tió. “Our party has a clear objective: regulation. If the clubs are outlawed, the only alternative is retail, ”he laments. The activist admits that there are associations that act as “mafias” and do not comply with the imposed regulations, especially the one that states that members cannot access the marijuana dispensary until 15 days after their registration, thus avoiding cannabis tourism. He also criticizes those that have collectors (you only need to take a walk down the Rambla) to attract visitors.

Eric Asensio of the Federation of Cannabis Associations of Catalonia (CATFAC) maintains that the clubs are prepared for the institutional offensive: “If they put an end to associations by way of license suppression, we will resort to defense in administrative disputes and if it is for In criminal proceedings we will always resort, before the courts, to the idea of ​​shared consumption”.

