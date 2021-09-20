The Catalan team was on its way to receiving the first loss this season in the local league and the second in a row, after its resounding fall against Bayern Munich 0-3 at its home, Camp Nou, at the start of its Champions League campaign last week.

Barcelona raised its score to 8 points in seventh place, knowing that it has a match with Seville that was postponed last week due to the return of some of its South American players from the international window with their national teams, and their inability to participate in its ranks due to the health protocol related to the Corona virus.

The Catalan team played the match on the impact of its painful continental loss and amid great pressure on Dutch coach Ronald Koeman.

But despite the difference in potential between the two teams, Barcelona was unable to restore the tone of victories.

The tired defense pole, Gerard Pique, sat on the bench of the reserve players (he participated in the late match), while the left back Jordi Alba, in addition to the young midfielder Pedri, was absent due to injury.

On the other hand, the Brazilian playmaker Coutinho played his first match with Barcelona after an injury that kept him away for a long time.

Granada returned with victory from his last visit to the Camp Nou stadium 2-1 on April 29, and was just around the corner to remove Barcelona from the Spanish Cup competition before the Catalan team saved the situation and emerged victorious in an exciting match 5-3 after the extension in his way to the title.

Two minutes into the match, the visitors took the lead when Sergio Busquets deflected the ball from a corner kick, but not far from his goal, to pass the ball into the area again, as the unattended Domingos Duarte followed it up at the second post and headed into the net.

And Granada had another opportunity to double his lead when Jorge Molina received a cross and was in a good position to score, but he hit the crossbar (11).

Barcelona moved to equalize and almost achieved its goal when Sergi Roberto hit a ball that bounced off the crossbar (18).

And Barcelona had a great opportunity once again when Dutchman Memphis Depay raised a neat ball inside the area from a direct free kick to Araujo, but Granada goalkeeper Luis Maximiano flew to it and countered his attempt brilliantly (45).

Koeman made a substitution at the beginning of the second half, and he involved his compatriot striker Luke de Jong instead of Sergi Roberto to increase the effectiveness of the attack line.

Then he threw Pique also in the last quarter of an hour and put him in the center of the attack center to take advantage of his height inside the penalty area of ​​the opposing team, and indeed the latter succeeded in passing the ball towards Javi inside the area and from there to Araujo, to be followed by the latter header into the net in the last seconds of the match.

It is noteworthy that Granada did not win any of its last ten league matches, an extension of last season.