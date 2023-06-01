Sainz, the “fort” Barcelona to turn the page

In the heat of the Carlos home crowd Sainz hopes to find comfort and energy to forget the Monte-Carlo weekend and – overall – a start to the season with the Ferrari well below expectations. At Montmeló, the Spanish driver has always scored in the points, a sign that he likes the circuit beyond the ever-present cheering for him on the stands, and a solid performance can help him and Ferrari at least start off again with confidence.

It’s hard to say what to expect from the Spanish Grand Prix, where the Scuderia takes those updates which should have been introduced at Imola and which, for obvious reasons, have been moved to the first “real” circuit. Sainz expects the Barcelona news to allow Ferrari to take a step forward.

Sainz’s words

We bring an update here, it’s a new direction that brings us to the right point for the development of this car to make it more consistent and drivable during the race, which we know is our weak point. It hasn’t been an easy start to the season for us, we suffered, but this is the first step in a certain direction that will lead us to correct the efficiency of the car. This won’t change things, it’s our first step to improve“.

Home air

“I’d say it’s a very special GP for me, I’m happy to be back home. It’s a circuit that has treated me very well in the past, I’m in my ninth year here and I have many good memories from when I was a kid, when I was 10 and I met Fernando Alonso for the first time. I had also met Michael Schumacher and had seen Ferrari for the first time, and to be here 20 years later as a Ferrari rider with the possibility of a podium finish or a win is something very special: it makes me feel good“.

“It’s impossible to quantify how much the warmth of the fans can contribute to improving lap times, it certainly puts me in a good mood and I know it’s a positive spirit to race at home, it gives me more energy. I try to give the fans a smile because you know they are there for you and they are trying to push you, but how much that is worth is impossible to know. The fact remains that this is the circuit, together with Monaco and Austin, where I have scored the most points, and therefore it gives me something good“.