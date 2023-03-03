Madrid (dpa)

Barcelona put forward in the final match of the King’s Cup of Spain, after snatching a valuable 1-0 victory from the stadium of its host and arch-rivals Real Madrid, in the first leg of the semi-final of the competition.

The goal of the match came through friendly fire, after Brazilian Eder Militao, Real Madrid player, accidentally scored Barcelona’s goal in the 26th minute.

Barcelona, ​​who played the match without its Polish star Robert Lewandowski, who suffers from muscle fatigue, is now enough to draw any result in the return match that will be held at Spotify Camp Nou on the fifth of next April, in order to book a ticket to qualify for the final round. With this victory, Barcelona continued its superiority over Real Madrid for the second consecutive match, after it had previously defeated the royal team 3/1 last January, in the Spanish Super Cup final, which took place in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

This was the third match between the two teams in various competitions during the current season, after Real Madrid had previously defeated Barcelona 3/1 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, which hosted the meeting, against the first two teams in the Spanish League last October. It is scheduled that the date will also be renewed between the two teams on March 19, in Barcelona, ​​​​during the second confrontation between the two teams in the League Championship.

It is noteworthy that the winner of that confrontation will meet in the King’s Cup final with the winner of the other semi-final match between Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao.

The first leg, which was held at Osasuna Stadium on Wednesday, ended with a 1-0 victory for the hosts.

The match began with possession of the ball by Real Madrid, supported by ground workers and the audience, so that the seventh minute witnessed the first shot in the match by Vinicius Junior, who launched the ball from the left until he reached the penalty area, but put it far from the goal.

Karim Benzema scored a goal for Real in the 12th minute, but the referee soon decided to cancel it because the French player had fallen into an offside trap. Barcelona tried to rely on the weapon of counter-attacks in light of the empty spaces in the Real defense, to come from one of them the goal of advancing in favor of the Catalan team in the 26th minute through Eder Militao, the white team player.

Frank Casey received a through pass from Ferran Torres, then he scored the goal and shot from inside the area, but the Belgian Thibaut Courtois, the Real Madrid goalkeeper, pushed the ball away with his foot, before it collided again with Militao’s foot and hugged the net.

The match referee decided to cancel the goal at first due to Casey’s offside, before he changed his decision and counted the goal, after resorting to the video assistant referee (VAR) technique, which indicated the validity of the Ivorian player’s position, so the first half ended with Barcelona’s 1-0 lead over Real. Real continued its intense attack at the beginning of the second half, and Real resorted to the shooting weapon in light of the defensive position of Barcelona players, and Eduardo Camavinga hit from outside the area in the 51st minute, but the ball went far from the goal.

Real Madrid accelerated its rhythm and besieged Barcelona in its penalty area, as there were many corner kicks from both sides, but without effect on the goal.

The Italian, Carlo Ancelotti, pushed the Real Madrid coach, Rodrigo, to replace Nacho in the 65th minute. Barcelona coach Xavi responded with the first substitution for the Catalan team, with Ansu Fati replacing Rafinha in the 69th minute.

Contrary to the course of the game, Barcelona missed a sure opportunity to consolidate the score in the 72nd minute, when Casey received a cross from the right side, to shoot directly from inside the area, without harassment from anyone, but the ball hit Fati’s foot, preventing the ball from embracing the net.

Real Madrid made two substitutions, with Aurelien Chuamini and Alvaro Rodriguez replacing Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, and Barcelona responded by substituting Sergi Roberto instead of Casey.

Barcelona threatened the Madrid goal with another counterattack in the 85th minute, as Fati shot from inside the area, but the ball hit the defense to go out for a corner, which resulted in nothing, so Rodrigo responded with a surprise shot in the 90th minute, which missed Barcelona’s goal.

Real continued its attempts to equalize during the lost time, which amounted to 7 minutes, but to no avail, so the match ended with a precious 1-0 victory for Barcelona over its arch-rival.