Barcelona and Manchester United they drew 2-2 in the first leg of the ‘play-off’ for access to the round of 16 europa league this Thursday with which the tie will be played in a week at Old Trafford.

Marcos Alonso put Barcelona ahead (50), but Marcus Rashford equalized with a ball close to the post (52), an own goal by Jules Koundé (59) increased United’s score, but Raphinha made it 2-2 (76) that left the swords high.



The worst news for Barça was the injury to the young midfielder Pedriwho had to be replaced by Sergi Roberto (41) after noticing some discomfort in the thigh of his right leg.

intense second half

The game accelerated in the second half when Rashford woke up after the first 45 minutes in which Barça and United alternated their moments of dominance.

Barcelona warned before quarter of an hour with a shot from Robert Lewandowski cleared by David de Gea (9). Boosted by Gavi and Pedri, until his injury, Barça managed to lock United in their field, but the English team ended up taking danger with quick counterattacks.

Game action in Barcelona vs. Manchester United.

After half an hour, goalkeeper Marc André Ter Stegen won a one-on-one with Wout Weghorst (28) before getting a providential hand on a cross shot from Rashford (34), who barely managed to connect with the ball in the first half.

The two teams came out with more intensity after the break, but Barça first found the way to the goal with a header from Marcos Alonso from a corner kick (50).

The Spanish player celebrated the goal by pointing to the sky in memory of his father, who died just a week ago. But, Barça and their fans did not have much time to celebrate because just two minutes later, Rashford received a long ball to make it 1-1 (52).

The United forward adjusted the ball to the post, surprising Ter Stegen. The goal spurred the English team that began to be dangerous with quick transitions. Raphinha was able to put Barça ahead with a long shot that forced De Gea (55) to fly, but shortly after Manchester United’s harassment ended with another tackle by Rashford’s wing who put a ball into the area where Koundé pushed her to the bottom of his own goal (59).

Behind on the scoreboard, Barcelona entered a few moments of bewilderment from which they recovered when Raphinha fired a long shot that slipped into the goal defended by De Gea with the collaboration of Lewandowski that upset the defense (76). The tie broke the game that turned into a crazy round trip, in which Barça ended up having the best chances.

Raphinha was about to make it 3-2 with a header that De Gea took out with a great stretch (80), before seeing how the United midfielder Casemiro was about to score an own goal when trying to clear crashing the ball in the post of his own goal (85).

Barça kept pressing until the end, but they will have to play for the pass to the Europa League round of 16 in England.

AFP

