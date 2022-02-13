Monday, February 14, 2022
Barcelona rescued a tie in the last minute of the Catalan derby

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2022
in Sports
Barcelona vs. Spanish

The culé team suffered a lot in defense. There were three sent off in the match. Of Jong, the savior.

In the most attractive duel on Sunday in Spanish football, it cost Barcelona to get a draw at Espanyol’s house.

The team led by Xavi Hernández started winning thanks to a goal from youth squad Pedri. Then, Sergi Darder, through a pass from Raúl de Tomas, equalized for the team of parakeets.

In the second half, Espanyol went ahead thanks to a goal from Tomas, in a play in which defender Eric García was in the photo for setting it up.

Already in the last breath of the game, the Dutch Luuk de Jong certified, with a header, the tie. 2-2.

SPORTS

