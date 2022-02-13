Barcelona rescued a tie in the last minute of the Catalan derby

In the most attractive duel on Sunday in Spanish football, it cost Barcelona to get a draw at Espanyol’s house.

The team led by Xavi Hernández started winning thanks to a goal from youth squad Pedri. Then, Sergi Darder, through a pass from Raúl de Tomas, equalized for the team of parakeets.

In the second half, Espanyol went ahead thanks to a goal from Tomas, in a play in which defender Eric García was in the photo for setting it up.

Already in the last breath of the game, the Dutch Luuk de Jong certified, with a header, the tie. 2-2.

Luuk De Jong came in for this, and Adama did exactly what he had to do, a drone to the head to tie the match late on. 2-2.pic.twitter.com/Ez4Rft9pwN — Tomiconcina🎙 (@Tomiconcina1) February 13, 2022

SPORTS