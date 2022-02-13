Barcelona rescued a tie in the last minute of the Catalan derby

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The culé team suffered a lot in defense. There were three sent off in the match. Of Jong, the savior.
February 13, 2022, 05:16 PM
In the most attractive duel on Sunday in Spanish football, it cost Barcelona to get a draw at Espanyol’s house.
The team led by Xavi Hernández started winning thanks to a goal from youth squad Pedri. Then, Sergi Darder, through a pass from Raúl de Tomas, equalized for the team of parakeets.
In the second half, Espanyol went ahead thanks to a goal from Tomas, in a play in which defender Eric García was in the photo for setting it up.
Already in the last breath of the game, the Dutch Luuk de Jong certified, with a header, the tie. 2-2.
Luuk De Jong came in for this, and Adama did exactly what he had to do, a drone to the head to tie the match late on. 2-2.pic.twitter.com/Ez4Rft9pwN
— Tomiconcina🎙 (@Tomiconcina1) February 13, 2022
SPORTS
February 13, 2022, 05:16 PM
