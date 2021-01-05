Two representatives of Spanish football club Barcelona have contracted the coronavirus, reports press office of the team…

It is known that tests of representatives of the club for COVID-19 gave a positive result. Information on the status of those infected has not yet been specified.

Barcelona’s training scheduled for the morning of January 5th has been canceled as team members will be undergoing additional testing during that time.

At the moment, the Catalan club occupies the fifth line of the Spanish championship standings with 28 points in the asset. In this case, the next match of the team against Athletic from Bilbao is scheduled for January 6.

Previously acting Barcelona President Carles Tusquets announced his desire to sell the team captain Lionel Messi.