Barcelona have reached a personal agreement with Spanish star Nico Williams as they work to bring the winger to Camp Nou this summer, according to reports.
The Spanish giants have long been admirers of the Athletic Club player and have now reached an “agreement in principle” with the Euro 2024 star, according to SPORT .
The report has revealed a meeting between Barça and Williams’ agent, Felix Tainta, during which an agreement was reached. The club must now turn its attention to the small matter of his high release clause, which is around 58 million euros.
Despite financial concerns at the club, Barca remain confident in their ability to sign the player, with president Joan Laporta confirming the Catalan’s “commitment” to the 21-year-old. “Obviously I like him, a lot,” Laporta told The Mati of Catalunya Radio. “Nowadays we can afford to sign Nico Williams. We can afford a signing like Nico’s.”
“We are working with Flick on possible signings. Now we have to let Deco close the operations we are working on. Soon we will be able to announce good news on the financial side and we will be back within the limits of LaLiga Fair Play. And that will allow us to have more good news in terms of signings.”
Following an incredibly successful season with Athletic Club, during which Williams made 37 appearances and recorded eight goals and 19 assists, the player has since shone on the international stage with Spain, helping his side secure a place in the Euro 2024 final.
His talent has been admired by several clubs, with Arsenal and Chelsea also interested in signing him this summer. The player has already admitted that he will not wait forever for Barca, so he could enter into further talks with other suitors if they cannot afford his transfer.
Spain and Williams will face either England or the Netherlands in the tournament final and will hope to lift a European title in Germany.
More information about Barcelona:
#Barcelona #reportedly #agreement #principle #Nico #Williams
Leave a Reply