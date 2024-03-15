Works in progress

These are days of intense work on Barcelona circuit, where Superbike is also on stage in this period, first for two days of testing and then for round 2 of the championship reserved for production derivatives. In fact, the Catalan circuit did not let itself be discouraged by F1's announcement which made official – starting from 2026 – theentry into the Madrid calendar.

The Iberian capital will take the Spanish GP, but in Catalonia the belief that the annual event can still be held persists on the historic facility which has been on the calendar since 1991. Also for this reason, some have been started major renovation works of the facility which include the famous control tower, the pit lane lounge terrace and the roof of the pit building.

Spanish double

The financial commitment should overall amount to around 50 million euros by 2026. To the Spanish media Josep Lluis Santamariadirector of the Circuit de Catalunya, expressed great optimism underlining how already in other countries – the United States and Italy – several different competition venues coexist. The same could be said for Spain even if the common belief is that Barcelona, ​​if it wants to remain in the world championship programme, will have to accept rotation with other paths of the Old Continent.

“We are optimistic – reiterated Santamaria, also highlighting the good progress of the works – by the time the MotoGP arrives here (26 May, ed.) we will have finished everything relating to the terrace, the pit building, the control tower and almost the entire roof structure, which will be completed in time for F1. There are countries that have up to three grand prix, like the United States. Why can't we have two in Spain?”. And he added: “Stefano Domenicali has already spoken about this possibility, as happens in Italy. We are working diligently to ensure Formula 1's presence here for many years to come“. The objective is clear: to make a good impression on the leaders of F1 to guarantee a future in the Circus.