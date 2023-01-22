With summariesFC Barcelona manages to maintain itself at the top of La Liga. The Catalans had a remarkably difficult time with relegation candidate Getafe, but won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Pedri. The not quite fit Frenkie de Jong remained on the bench for the entire match.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
22-01-23, 23:29
FC Barcelona now has three points more than Real Madrid, which won 0-2 against Athletic Club in Bilbao later in the evening. Karim Benzema opened the score in San Mamés halfway through the first half, after which Toni Kroos made it 0-2 in the last minute with a nice shot from the edge of the penalty area.
It was Benzema’s 228th goal in the Spanish league. With that he passed Real Madrid icon Alfredo di Stéfano and equaled the number of Raúl González Blanco. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (311 in 292 league matches) scored more goals for Real Madrid in La Liga.
The two superpowers in Spain only have 17 of their 38 league matches to play, so there is still a long way to go to the finish line in the Spanish title race. The Clásico in Camp Nou is scheduled for March 19, after Real Madrid won the game in the Spanish capital 3-1 on October 16.
Spanish Super Cup
Before kick-off, Barcelona showed off the Spanish Super Cup, which it had conquered in Saudi Arabia last week. The Catalans defeated Real Madrid 3-1 in the final. Captain Sergio Busquets, who recently played his 700th game for Barcelona, was also honored before the start of the game. The 34-year-old midfielder received a framed shirt from chairman Joan Laporta with his name and the number 700 on it.
Getafe, which is only just above the relegation zone in La Liga, already scored in the 3rd minute. However, that goal was disallowed for offside. In the 35th minute, Barcelona benefited from Getafe’s loss of possession. On a pass from Raphinha, Pedri tapped in the 1-0. Barcelona then failed to push through. Getafe actually had a great chance at the equalizer in the final phase, but Borja Mayoral went just under the ball with a cross.
At Barcelona, the suspended top scorer Robert Lewandowski was missing. Memphis Depay left the La Liga leader for Atlético Madrid last week and made his debut for his new club on Saturday evening.
La Liga figures
View all videos about La Liga at the bottom of this article, all results, the program and the position of the Spanish top competition and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists).
Program and results La Liga
Standings La Liga
All videos about La Liga
Statistics La Liga
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Barcelona #remains #points #ahead #pursuer #Real #Madrid #Benzema #equals #club #icon #Raúl
Leave a Reply