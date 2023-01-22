FC Barcelona now has three points more than Real Madrid, which won 0-2 against Athletic Club in Bilbao later in the evening. Karim Benzema opened the score in San Mamés halfway through the first half, after which Toni Kroos made it 0-2 in the last minute with a nice shot from the edge of the penalty area.

It was Benzema’s 228th goal in the Spanish league. With that he passed Real Madrid icon Alfredo di Stéfano and equaled the number of Raúl González Blanco. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (311 in 292 league matches) scored more goals for Real Madrid in La Liga.

The two superpowers in Spain only have 17 of their 38 league matches to play, so there is still a long way to go to the finish line in the Spanish title race. The Clásico in Camp Nou is scheduled for March 19, after Real Madrid won the game in the Spanish capital 3-1 on October 16.