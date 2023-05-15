Madrid (dpa)

Barcelona won the Spanish Football League title, after defeating its host Espanyol 4/2 during the match that brought them together in the thirty-fourth round of the competition.

Barcelona finished the first half ahead with three clean goals scored by Robert Lewandowski (two goals) in the 11th and 40th minutes and Alex Balde in the 20th minute.

In the second half, Julis Conde scored Barcelona’s fourth goal in the 53rd minute, while Javier Boadu scored the first goal for Espanyol in the 73rd minute, then Joselu added the second goal for Espanyol in the second minute of stoppage time for the match.

Lewandowski strengthened his top scorer in the Spanish Football League this season, after raising his goal tally to 21 goals. Barcelona raised its score to 85 points at the top of the standings, 14 points ahead of Real Madrid, the runner-up, while Espanyol’s balance stopped at 31 points in the penultimate nineteenth place.