Barcelona Refused to Sell 16-Year-Old Yamal to PSG for Record Money

The management of the Catalan “Barcelona” refused to sell 16-year-old striker Lamine Yamal for a record sum to the French PSG. This is reported by EFE.

According to the source, the club considers Yamal an important part of the team and does not allow his sale. The amount of PSG’s offer was 250 million euros, which could make this transfer the most expensive in the history of football. It is noted that the amount of compensation specified in Yamal’s contract with the Catalans is one billion euros.

On July 9, Yamal became the youngest goal scorer in the history of the European Championships. The forward scored in the 21st minute of the semi-final match of the 2024 European Championship against the French team with a curling shot from outside the penalty area. On July 13, Yamal will turn 17 years old.

Yamal is a Barcelona alumnus. He has been playing for the team since 2023. The footballer played 38 matches and scored five goals as part of the team.