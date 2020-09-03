The father of Argentine striker Lionel Messi Jorge held talks with the Barcelona leadership. About it reports Sky Sports.

The parties failed to come to a consensus. Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu refused to meet Messi and his entourage halfway.

Messi’s father’s visit became known earlier on September 2. The forward refuses to train with the main squad and believes that he can leave the club for free. The Catalans, in turn, are counting on 700 million euros of compensation, spelled out in the agreement with the player.

The main contender for Messi is the English “Manchester City”. According to media reports, the townspeople are ready to offer the Argentine 50 million euros a year. Messi has come close to leaving the Spanish club after the team’s departure from the Champions League.

