1st personal foul by Tomas Satoransky [Barça] on Nikola Kalinic when he was shooting for two.

Possession time out

Dejan Davidovac’s first personal foul [Estrella Roja] about Jan Vesely

Codi Miller-McIntyre [Estrella Roja] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Jan Vesely.

Chimezie Metu [Barça] sends the ball out after a fight for the rebound

Jan Vesely [Barça] the basket fails

Mike Daum’s three-pointer [Estrella Roja] with assistance from Codi Miller-McIntyre

Chimezie Metu Basket [Barça]

Nikola Kalinic [Estrella Roja] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Justin Anderson.

Time-out

Chimezie Metu Triple [Barça] with assistance from Justin Anderson

Nikola Kalinic [Estrella Roja] the hook misses. The defensive rebound goes to Tomas Satoransky.

1st personal foul in attack by Justin Anderson [Barça] about Nikola Kalinic

Dejan Davidovac [Estrella Roja] the hook misses. The defensive rebound goes to Chimezie Metu.

Chimezie Metu Triple [Barça] with assistance from Tomas Satoransky

Codi Miller-McIntyre [Estrella Roja] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Chimezie Metu.

Basket by Tomas Satoransky [Barça]

Start of the match