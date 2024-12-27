1st personal foul by Tomas Satoransky [Barça] on Nikola Kalinic when he was shooting for two.
Possession time out
Dejan Davidovac’s first personal foul [Estrella Roja] about Jan Vesely
Codi Miller-McIntyre [Estrella Roja] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Jan Vesely.
Chimezie Metu [Barça] sends the ball out after a fight for the rebound
Jan Vesely [Barça] the basket fails
Mike Daum’s three-pointer [Estrella Roja] with assistance from Codi Miller-McIntyre
Chimezie Metu Basket [Barça]
Nikola Kalinic [Estrella Roja] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Justin Anderson.
Time-out
Chimezie Metu Triple [Barça] with assistance from Justin Anderson
Nikola Kalinic [Estrella Roja] the hook misses. The defensive rebound goes to Tomas Satoransky.
1st personal foul in attack by Justin Anderson [Barça] about Nikola Kalinic
Dejan Davidovac [Estrella Roja] the hook misses. The defensive rebound goes to Chimezie Metu.
Chimezie Metu Triple [Barça] with assistance from Tomas Satoransky
Codi Miller-McIntyre [Estrella Roja] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Chimezie Metu.
Basket by Tomas Satoransky [Barça]
Start of the match
