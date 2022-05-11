Max Verstappen despite a Friday to forget in the name of technical problems and a Saturday in which in the decisive lap in Q3 he made a mistake that cost him pole position and the front row left Miami with another 26 points, another ‘full ‘after the one achieved in Imola where he took home the beauty of 34 points. The haul of 60 points collected in the last few races immediately gave a turn to the drivers’ classification after the disastrous roadmap of two retirements in three races, albeit ‘broken’ by the victory in Jeddah.

Charles Leclerc is now ‘only’ 19 points, a very different gap from the 46 points that separated the two 1997 class drivers at the end of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Red Bull has given an important turning point to its season starting with the Grand Prix held on the Santerno circuit where the RB-18 started the slimming care made necessary by the decision by the FIA ​​to grant ‘only’ three extra kilos on the final minimum weight of the 2022 cars, unlike the ten on which some teams, including that of Milton Keynes, trusted.

At the moment Ferrari has not yet introduced any particular updates on the F1-75, a substantial first package is on its way to Barcelona in the next appointment on the calendar, to respond to the performance spurt scored by Red Bull, capable precisely in the Sunday race in Miami to overturn a weekend that up to that moment had smiled at Ferrari (and the problem with Sergio Perez’s power unit prevented Checo from taking his car back to the podium like in Imola).

Red Bull will not stand by and watch. Whether the introduction of the second power unit – Ferrari and the client teams have already started rotation in Miami – is still in doubt, according to Dutch journalist Erik Van Haren of the magazine. De Telegraaf Max Verstappen’s car in Barcelona it will be lighter between 3 and 5 kilos compared to the single-seater that took to the track in Florida. A scenario confirmed by Helmut Marko himself reached by the German newspaper F1-insider.com: “We will continue to develop. We will start bringing in new parts that will finally allow us to reach our optimal weight. So far we have been relatively above the required minimum weight of 798 kilograms ”.