Lionel Messi will make his debut in the current edition of the Copa del Rey. He will do so after missing a couple of games after his first expulsion as a Barcelona player in the final of the Spanish Super Cup that his team lost 3-2 to Athletic Bilbao in overtime. This is how the agonizing victory for the round of 32 of the competition against Cornellá (2-0) and the duel against Elche (2-0) for date 20 of LaLiga should have followed from the outside. And that is why against Rayo Vallecano it will have its cup premiere in 2021. It will be from 17 o’clock in Argentina with live TV on DirecTV Sports (1610).

Rayo Vallecano is a member of the second division of Spanish football. It is located fourth 8 units of the pointer that is the classic rival of the city of the culés, Espanyol. Andoni Iraola, Rayo coach, joked at a press conference and declared that it would be better if “Messi continued to rest.”

Barça, for its part, has 37 points and is in third place in LaLiga, 10 points behind the unbeatable and only leader, Atlético Madrid. And he is four games away from playing a new final in a contest where Real Madrid and Aleti were eliminated against Alcoyano and Cornellá, from Second B, the third division of Spanish football.

That is why Ronald Koeman did not save anything when putting together the call for this match to be played at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid. The Copa del Rey is important for the club and for the Dutchman, since it is the only competition he can get, beyond the fact that he is still in the Champions League race.

Rayo Vallecano is one of Messi’s favorite “victims”. They are one of the teams that scored the most goals -17, with two triplets and four doubles- and they always beat them in their 10 matches. Only in one match did he not manage to score his name on the scoreboard against the Madrid club.

The whole of the band has in its ranks three Argentines. Esteban Saveljich, former Racing who now defends the colors of the Montenegro National Team, and forwards Óscar Trejo (started in Boca) and Leonardo Ulloa (passing through San Lorenzo where he was the 2007 Apertura champion).

Probable formations

Vallecano Ray: Dimitrevski; Advíncula, Salvejich, Catena, Fran García; Santi Comesaña, Trejo; Isi, Montiel, Alvaro; Qasmi.

Barcelona: Net; Mingueza, Araujo, Umtiti, Junior; Pjanic, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Messi and Griezmann.