16:00 Less than 15 minutes to start shooting the ball …

15:58 The real warm in Montjuic The players have jumped to the grass to heat.

15:56 BARCELONA BARCINATORS HOT The players are already on the pitch to heat.

15:50 Less than 30 minutes to start the game … There is less for the referee to get the start of the match.

15:47 The goalkeepers of both clubs already heat … The goalkeeper of both sets have been the first to jump to the grass.

15:42 Barcelona has won 3 of the last 5 clashes against Real Sociedad Of the last 5 face to face that both teams have had, in 3 of them the Barca team was taken and in 2 of them did the Royal Society.

15:38 Alejandro Quintero is the referee of the party Pizarro González will accompany him from the VAR.

Flick still can have Christensen … The Catalan club revealed yesterday that the Danish had injured again and the team announced in social networks: «During this morning's training, Andreas Christensen has suffered an injury to the Achilles tendon in his left leg. His expected recovery time is approximately 4 weeks ».

15:31 Real Sociedad is also in the stadium The Basque team players have arrived in Montjuic to prepare the match.

15:29 Barcelona is already in Montjuic … The Barca team players have already reached the stadium.

15:27 Alignments confirmed by Real Sociedad! The Txuri-Urdin team brings numerous rotations with respect to the eleven of the last day against Leganés (3-0). Zubeldia, Barrenetxea and Olasagasti are the novelties by the sheriff.

15:21 Alignments confirmed by Barcelona! Flick’s team brings several changes to the alignment he presented on the last day against Las Palmas (0-2). ARAUJO, Gerard Martín and Olmo to the initial eleven.

15:16 Sheriff will have to deal with the numerous casualties … The coach will not be able to count on several key players of his staff. Kubo and Aguerd will miss the game after watching the fifth yellow card on the last day, in addition to the aforementioned Becker by Roja. Nor will Pacheco, Odriozola and Zakharyan for injury.

15:09 The Donostiarra club already beat Barcelona this season The Real Sociedad knows what it is to win the Barça team, he already did it in San Sebastián on day 13 of the League (1-0) thanks to a single goal of Sheraldo Becker. However, the attacker cannot be by sanction today after seeing the red against Betis.