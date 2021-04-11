Schedule: What time to see Barcelona – Real Madrid?

Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet this Sunday, April 11 in this meeting of the matchday 30 of the Endesa League 2020/21. The match will start at 18:30 hours and will be played in the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

Television: How to watch the Barcelona – Real Madrid on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast Barcelona vs Real Madrid live with the narration of two of his regular communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso … live the meeting, which begins at 18:30 hours, via #Come on (dial 8).

Barcelona – Real Madrid , live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Barcelona vs Real Madrid. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.