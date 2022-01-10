Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet for the first time in 2022 in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. A somewhat “rare” tournament since it is a title played by the best teams in Spain for their performances in domestic competitions, but it is played in Arabia.
When is Barcelona – Real Madrid? The clash will be played this coming Wednesday, January 12 at 8:00 p.m. Spanish time, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico and 3:00 p.m. in Argentina.
Where is Barcelona – Real Madrid? The match will take place in Arabia, at the King Fahd Stadium with a capacity for 68,752 spectators.
On which TV channel and online platforms do Barcelona – Real Madrid broadcast? In Spain it can only be followed through the #vamos channel and online if you have contracted movistar plus. In Argentina, from DIRECTV Sports Argentina and online from its app and website. From Mexico we can see it on Sky HD and online on Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In the United States from ESPN and its online app. You can check where the game will be seen in the rest of the countries here.
What was the last result between Barcelona and Real Madrid? The last time El Clásico was played was on October 24, 2021, the match was played at the Camp Nou and the result was 1-2 for Real Madrid. The goals were from Alaba, Lucas Vázquez and ” Kun ” Agüero.
BARCELONA
The latest news surrounding Barcelona for the Super Cup are the positives of Pedri and Ferrán Torres due to COVID-19, neither of them will be able to travel to Arabia, in addition, Ferrán has not yet been registered in La Liga. The other two news that surround Barcelona are the controversy of Piqué on social networks with Real Madrid – Valencia and Unay Emery, which you can read here, and the injury of Eric García who will be 5 weeks away from the pitch, you can follow the news here.
REAL MADRID
The latest news from Real Madrid comes from the hand of Rodrygo Goes, the player turned 21 and wanted to throw a party in style for his celebration. The clumsiness came from the footballer to his social networks with more than twenty people without a mask, something frowned upon because of how the situation is today. Rodrygo made it clear that everyone there was vaccinated and had a negative antigen test. The other news that surrounds Madrid is the penalty given to Casemiro in the last match against Valencia.
BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Piqué, Lengles, Jordi Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Gavi; Dembélé, Memphis and Luuk De Jong.
REAL MADRID: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Benzema and Vini JR.
#Barcelona #Real #Madrid #schedule #channel #Spain #Mexico #South #America #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply