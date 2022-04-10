Schedule: At what time to see Barcelona – Real Madrid?

Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet this Sunday, April 10 in the meeting of day 28 of the Endesa League 2021-22. The match will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be played at Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).



Television: How to watch Barcelona – Real Madrid on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast Barcelona vs Real Madrid live with the narration of two of its usual communicators. The meeting, which begins at 8:05 p.m., can be followed live through the #Vamos application (dial 8).

Barcelona – Real Madrid live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Barcelona vs Real Madrid. With us you will have the best minute by minutethe images most impressive of the encounter and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle just finish.