REAL MADRID

For its part, the white team opens in the Spanish Super Cup with its first appearance. In addition, they will also play their first game of the year, since, until now, they have not been able to play due to postponements in the League due to COVID-19 cases (a break of up to 28 days). That yes, 2021 they closed it in style, since they reaped three consecutive wins, two in the First Iberdrola and another in the Champions League. Although his last setback, precisely, was at the hands of Barcelona, ​​on December 12, 1-3 at the Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Ace to follow: Esther González. The 29-year-old forward is the Whites’ main offensive threat. Add up to 10 goals so far this season, scoring four goals in the last three games.