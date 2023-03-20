PreviewDirect

Barcelona and Real Madrid are taking on each other this Sunday in a new edition of the classic, the fourth of this season. For now, the goalless draw in the first half remains. The azulgranas, who lead the whites by nine points in the championship, have before them the great opportunity to sentence the League against their eternal rival. Xavi’s team has beaten Ancelotti’s in their last two clashes (Super Cup final and Copa del Rey semifinal first leg) but they have not beaten Madrid at the Camp Nou since 2018. The match is marked by non-sports issues . He Negreira case It has shaken relations between the two clubs and Florentino Pérez is not present in the Camp Nou box so as not to increase the tension. Alaba is the most sensitive loss in the white team, which comes from qualifying for the Champions League quarterfinals. Ancelotti is betting on the same eleven as on Wednesday against Liverpool, with Camavinga accompanying Modric and Kroos in midfield. At Barcelona, ​​Sergi Roberto is the main novelty in the team to replace Pedri in midfield, where he maintains four players.

0 Ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo, Alex Balde, A. Christensen, Koundé, Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie De Jong, Lewandowski, Gavi and Raphinha See also Government, Letta ready to ask for verification 0 Courtois, Eder Militao, Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Rüdiger, Modric, Kroos, Camavinga, Benzema, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior goals Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Good start for Madrid The intensity with which the game started was very great. Madrid has already peeked into the Barcelona area with a shot from Benzema that Ter Stegen has stopped. Very high rhythm.

