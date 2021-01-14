FC Barcelona beat Real Sociedad in a penalty shootout in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal, reports TASS…

The main time of the match ended with a 1: 1 draw. As part of the Catalan club, the goal was scored by Frenkie de Jong (in the 39th minute). As part of Real Sociedad, the goal was scored by Mikel Oyarzabal (51st minute from the penalty spot).

At the same time, Barcelona won a series of penalty shootouts with a score of 3: 2.

In the Spanish Super Cup final, the team will face the winner of the match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao on the evening of 14 January.

The final meeting of the tournament will take place on January 17 at 23:00 Moscow time.

Recall that earlier Barcelona reported two cases of COVID-19 infection.