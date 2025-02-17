



































































































































































































The encounter Barcelona – Ray Vallecano from LaLiga EA Sports, which is played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium 21:00 hours can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar, M+ LaLig

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Barcelona – Rayo Vallecano

Classification and statistics between Barcelona – Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona arrives at the match after having faced the previous day at the



Seville



while Rayo Vallecano played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Real Valladolid



. He Barcelona Currently occupies the Position number 1 from LaLiga EA Sports with 51 points, while its rival, the

Ray Vallecanooccupies the Post 6 With 35 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Barcelona calendar, the Vallecano Rayo calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.