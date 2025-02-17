21:17 Minute 13. FC Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano. MUMME MANY IT directly outside … The first corner of the game is thrown is Isi Palazón to the second stick to finish the Ghanaian defense. However, he failed to redirect the Testarazo to goal …

21:15 Minute 12. FC Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano. Rayo was saved … Chavarría gave the ball to a Lamine Yamal who put a pass back to the area that none of his teammates …

21:14 Minute 11. FC Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano. The Dutch appears … Too long Jong’s frenkie cross ball. The ray will take the door.

21:11 Minute 8. FC Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano. Providencial Lejeune! He cut a pass that left Balde alone and a Pedri center to Raphinha that could mean the 1-0 …

21:09 Minute 6. FC Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano. Barça is very well positioned, while precise … The idea seems to be breaking lines with a deep pass so that both Lewandowski and Rapahinha can build the counter with the help of bucket. The ray tries to press, but fails to recover the ball. When the set of the strip is done with the ball, Barça’s pressure forces him to take the ball long and lose it …

21:07 Minute 4. FC Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano. The first is from Lewandowski … Balde pass for Raphinha to Banda, Brazilian touched center and somewhat forced header of the Polish that does not find goal.

21:05 Minute 2. FC Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano. Álvaro García has left fight … He looked like the ram tried to fight in the middle of the field with a ball with Hector Fort to prevent him from going out. Finally, its intensity did not pay off and the ball was left to the Barca team …

21:02 The game begins !!

21:02 LaLiga remembers Messi’s ‘chopped’ against Rayo. How good it was …

21:01 The ‘mood’ mood that their teammates wore in the wardrobe …

21:01 This is how the Montjuic stadium looks …

21:00 Be careful with Álvaro García, who has experience scoring goals to Barça … Álvaro García has participated in four goals in eight games against Barcelona in LaLig Mallorca), after Real Valladolid (five, a goal and four assists, in six games).

20:59 The grass players jump! The Barça anthem sounds. All ready …

20:59 ‘Blaugranes polseres’ Children who accompany the players look a shirt that reflects the Barça Foundation initiative to help cancer patients. Today’s children suffer from this disease. All players carry the bracelet. Great initiative of FC Barcelona.

20:57 The players are already in the changing room tunnel … Everything ready to jump to the pitch …

20:55 Íñigo Pérez: “Three victories always raise that moral” «We know about the complexity of the day but we will try. Our idea is to get what other teams have achieved here when they have taken the three points. They are very well worked. Scenario of maximum difficulty at the defensive level ».

20:54 You were late Koundé again … Koundé was already a reservation against Alavés for a similar reason. Flick is inflexible with the issue of punctuality.

20:54 Both teams have already left the field … The two team players have already entered the locker room to receive the latest indications. Koundé, chance, has been the last to leave the pitch …

20:53 This is Pedri’s fetish rival … According to Opta, Pedri has scored three goals in five games against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, his highest figure against the same rival in the competition, scoring in each of his last two league matches against the rojiblancos.

20:53 Too many reds for the Catalans … Hansi Flick’s Barcelona is a clean team. At the 23rd day of the League, no team footballer has been sanctioned for having seen five yellow and does not have any warning. The surprising thing is that the Barca team, on the other hand, has received enough red cards

20:51 116 goals already carries Barça this season … In total, 16 soccer players have already ‘wet’ this course, accumulating a total of 116 goals in 36 official matches.

20:51 This is Álvaro García’s season … The striker has recently renewed until 2028 with the set of the strip. When Álvaro landed in the neighborhood, in August 2018, he did it as the most expensive signing in the history of the entity, something that struck him those first years with Míchel and Paco Jémez on the bench. It seems that now he reunites with his best version little by little …

20:49 Frenkie de Jong earns a hole in the spinal cord … The Dutch midfielder, who until a few weeks ago seemed sentenced to ostracism, has earned a place in the Catalan team. Flick has not trembled his pulse with this change in the core.

20:49 Eye that lightning has … Eto’o! Everything indicates that, without camel, the ownership will fall in NTAKA in the coming weeks. However, the door opens to have more minutes and prominence Sergi Guardiola and Etienne Etoo, who entered Friday’s call, but has not yet debuted with the first team in the League.

20:48 Raphinha and Lewandowski are unleashed … The Barca team, with all its plugged players, is showing even more lethal than at the beginning of the season and the win are falling as a ripen fruit game after match. Lewandowski already has 19 goals in LaLiga, while the Brazilian has registered 13.

20:42 Araújo is not setting the return I expected … His lace in Hansi Flick’s scheme is not resulting simple. Uruguayan is not seen as comfortable as in previous seasons, where he enjoyed greater leadership …

20:41 Nine Vallecano Rayo games without losing and this can be the tenth … The franjirrojos cling with nails and teeth to European positions and, for now, extend their best streak in First. They are already nine undefeated games, distributed between five victories and four draws. What will happen to Barça?

20:40 Íñigo Pérez is clear: «Before FC Barcelona we will have to touch perfection»

20:39 They have already jumped to heat the players of FC Barcelona …

20:35 Ansu Fati entered the list … Only a novelty regarding the last call against Sevilla, which Flick decided not to make it public to everyone’s surprise. This is the young Ansu Fati striker, who returns to a list, after a certainly complicated year, where he has barely entered three calls for the last twelve games.

20:35 Szczesny is consolidated as unquestionable … The great performance of the Polish in the Spanish Super Cup conquered Flick and this has made him settle in the headline of Barça, ahead of Iñaki Peña.

20:33 There is also alignment of Íñigo Pérez …

20:33 There are already FC Barcelona alignments … Frenkie is consolidated. And Koundé rests. Szczesny, Héctor Fort, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Lewandowski come out.