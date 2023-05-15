Barcelona puts an end point and is proclaimed champion of the Spanish league

Barcelona refused to wait for the next game and mathematically proclaimed champion of LaLiga Santander 2022/23 with four games to go with a clear victory in the derby against Espanyol (2-4), forged in the first twenty minutes with goals from Pole Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde.

Xavi Hernández’s team had the twenty-seventh matchday in their pocket given their great difference over Real Madrid, the previous champion, and Atlético de Madrid.

It remained to know what day he would certify it. If he had played his two rivals, he would have celebrated without even playing at the RCDE Stadium.

stunning victory

Since Carlo Ancelotti’s team won on Saturday, they needed to prevail over the parakeet team if they didn’t want to wait any longer. No sooner said than done. It took him barely twenty minutes to seal the victory with goals from Lewandowski and Balde and to certify the championship, the first Xavi has achieved as coach of the Barça squad.

Not even the need for Espanyol, penultimate four points from salvation, was an obstacle for him. Lewandowski delivered the finishing touch after 40 minutes and completed his sixth double of the league campaign to further strengthen his lead in the scorer’s table.

Barcelona no longer gave an option to the attempts of Espanyol. Even the French defender Jules Kounde completed the win, slowed down by Xavi Puado with a quarter of an hour to go and by Joselu in extra time. Atlético de Madrid did not know how to retain second place, which returns to Real Madrid. Diego Pablo Simeone’s team lost to bottom club and relegated Elche de Sebastián Beccacece 1-0 in a bad game.

ADVANCE

