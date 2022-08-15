Now Barcelona are in a hurry, they want to “get rid” of Memphis Depay as soon as possible. The signal did not come only from the choices of Xavi, who left the Dutchman on the bench for 90 ‘against Rayo, unlike the other luxury redundancy, Aubameyang, who entered the final. But also from the press close to the Blaugrana, such as the Mundo Deportivo, which yesterday released the news of a Depay officially released by Barça by Tuesday. From the Memphis entourage, however, they brake firmly. There is still no agreement on the severance pay, while the one with Juventus already exists, at least in words, for a two-year period.