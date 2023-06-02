Ansu Fati’s career is at a point in limbo where he is closer to another fall than to a brilliant sporting revival. The reality is that the injuries have dulled the brilliance of that boy who at the beginning at the age of 16 had all the way to become a legend of the club, in addition, his decision-making regarding his state of health and treatments doctors have not been correct, the conservative route has led him to have a very irregular year.
Although in Barcelona they have done everything possible to recover the youngster this year, the attempts have been in vain, which is why, facing the summer market, the position of the club with the future of the Spaniard is more than clear, the footballer It is for sale, however, the cards on the table of the culés do not coincide with the wishes of the ’10’.
Jorge Mendes, Fati’s agent, is on notice from the Barcelona board of directors that they do not want the youth in the team next year and in case of continuity, his role will not change. Therefore, the Portuguese representative tries to convince his client that the best thing for his future is to leave Barcelona and start from scratch, to which the footballer’s position is firm and do not change, he stays at the club and will seek his revenge , which is why the Portuguese does not get offers for Ansu.
