Neymar could not have done more. There was no exam more difficult than that to take. It was 43 minutes into the second half and Barcelona had to score three goals to turn history around. The Brazilian carried the team on his shoulder and trusted in the impossible: a great free kick to take a clean and jerk, two minutes later he took over the penalty and gave another push to utopia. And when there were already five minutes of added time, he put cold cloths in the hottest moment and instead of throwing the last commitment center, he drew an exquisite hole pass for the entrance of Sergi Roberto. From 0-4 in Paris to 6-1 in Barcelona.

It was March 8, 2017. The football almanac offers almost exactly a very similar scenario four years later. Although only the difference in series and the rivals look alike. Unintentionally, that night of partying in Barcelona would become the first piece to fall from the Catalan domino.

The heroic comeback left its iconic image. And there was not Neymar. The main protagonist of the feat did not occupy the photo of any front page in the newspapers. Those who know the Blaugrana corridors say that this was the trigger that activated the exit door of the Brazilian star. If that day, in which he had clearly been the team’s flag to turn an impossible game around, if he had made it clear to the eyes of the world that he could be – at least for a while – the best footballer in the world, if not even having scoring two goals and providing fantastic assistance, he managed to win first place on the marquee from Lionel Messi, the diagnosis was evident: to be the best, you had to separate from the best.

Four years later the news is different, although the protagonists are the same. The Catalan media assure that Neymar has a plan and insists that Messi move to Paris in June and they become teammates again.

Now it is Messi who will seek the heroic comeback, this Wednesday at the Parc des Princes and after the tough 1-4 suffered at the Camp Nou also for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Neymar will not be there, who could not recover from the injury. Although Mbappé will break in, the undisputed hero of the first leg with a consecrating performance.

That March 8, 2017, that of the historic 6-1 culé, did not seem to be Messi’s day. In the chronicle of the newspaper El País, they detail that “Leo decided to take a step backwards so that Barcelona could take it forward. And he put himself at the service of Neymar ”because first he let him shoot a frontal free kick and then the penalty.

Santiago Garcés, a Mexican photographer who works freelance for Barcelona, ​​says that he believed in the comeback. And he gives the recipe that ended up giving him the most viewed photo of Messi in history. “I put myself in the area of ​​the Animation Stand because I thought that if it happened, I could have good photographs.”

In the North tribune, while to one side, against the corner pennant, the Barcelona footballers were piling up in the montonera of the crazy celebration, Messi unwittingly immortalized a hinge. Standing on the billboards, with his face disfigured from a goal, with his right arm raised and his left supported by his faithful.

“There was a sequence of three moments,” said the Mexican photographer. First when you get on and the crowd of people goes; later when he hesitates to go down because he is insecure; and finally when he feels fixed because the fans grab him and he raises his arms ”. There Garcés began to trigger.

Messi’s photo led the likes on the club’s Facebook (over 1.7 million), on Instagram and also on Twitter. Never before has another image of the club had so many interactions. “It is the most viewed by far”, they affirmed from the marketing department of the Barça entity. In two days, more than 70 million people had already seen it.

Lionel Messi received Santiago Garcés, the author of his iconic photo against PSG.

In the quarterfinals there would be no comeback and Barcelona said goodbye to the Champions League against Juventus: 0-3 in Turin and 0-0 at the Camp Nou. It was on April 19, 2017. Four months later, Neymar broke the market: PSG paid more than 200 million euros and took him out of Barcelona.

The Brazilian left behind four years, 105 goals and 10 titles with the Blaugrana shirt. That feat against what would now be his team had given Neymar a signal: although he had been the best, the best was still Messi.

Since 2015, Barcelona has not won the Champions League, with that team that crushed with the MSN formula. Now Luis Suárez shouts goals in the Atlético de Madrid that leads LaLiga, Neymar does not make foot in France, overshadowed this time by Mbappé, and Messi analyzes his future.

Once again PSG and Barcelona collide for the knockout stages of the Champions League and again the Spanish team dreams of a feat. Although the conditions changed. The departure of Neymar was the first chip that fell from the domino and began to remove the makeup from a club that gave a pristine image.

PSG paid 222 million euros for Neymar. Photo: AFP

The recent history is known: erratic passing market, coaches who did not measure up, leaders who did not know how to manage wealth and were left naked when the sports results did not follow.

The combo was the reverse of four years ago. It is no longer the abundance that ignites the will to go to a crack as happened with Neymar; now it is scarcity that made Messi collapse.

“We will go to Paris to see if we can come back,” shouted Joan Laporta on Sunday after establishing himself as the new president of Barsa. He got 54% of the votes. And he achieved, even more, the support of the footballers, led by Messi who put his envelope in the ballot box.

“I know Leo is hurt and upset – Laporta admits -. He is the best in history, Barsa can justify having Messi in their ranks … Until 2003 we had 56 titles and Madrid, 69. Since 2004 this has been reversed: 34 to 22 in favor of Barsa. In addition, the example that Messi gives for Barsa in La Masía, who comes out of the quarry, arrives and is the best in history. Messi is priceless, who is the favorite player for the children? Messi “.

The circle closes. The football calendar adds seasonings. From that March 8, 2017 to March 10, 2021. It may be Messi’s last Champions League game with the shirt of his entire life. It can be the clean and jerk to slam the door. Or also the unexpected hook to renew energy.

Barcelona wants that celebration against PSG to continue to be the image of the most watched Argentine and not that in four months the market will break again due to the departure – to Paris or another destination – of the greatest idol.