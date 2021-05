PSG: The French team eliminated Lyon in the quarterfinals, the great so far dominator of the competition. With morale through the roof, PSG arrived with something very favorable to this tie, but he was surpassed in the first leg by Barcelona, ​​although he came out alive. In the league they are two points behind Lyon with one game less. PSG star Kadi Diani, as in the first leg, will not be able to play.