Gerard Piqué, during the pre-game warm-up, this Tuesday. ALBERT GEA / Reuters

Barça is going like a shot in LaLiga, with seven career wins and already looking ahead rather than looking at the rear-view mirror. But it is still a team under construction, a squad that has not made the cut in the great moments, because it lost in the final of the Super Cup against Athletic, it did not beat Juve in the league phase and hit a bump in the league. First leg of the semifinal cup against Sevilla (2-0). Now he faces the Champions League and battles with Paris Saint-Germain, a powerful team that aspires to the title for players and petrodollars, current runner-up of the tournament.

In Barcelona Piqué returns, who has shortened the deadlines of the knee injury and seems capital to reorganize a weak defense and punished by injuries, lack of a footballer who takes the ball clean from behind and a voice that sets firm. But the Barcelona infirmary is still full with Araujo, Coutinho, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati … Although it is not that PSG is doing better, which will not be able to count on its star -amen of Mbappé- in its line-up, a Neymar who is injured last week. He will not be able to play Di María either. The Camp Nou will decide who strikes first.