That there are no witnesses, that the Camp Nou appears empty in all its intensity before the television cameras does not mean that all the eyes of football are focused this afternoon on such a soulless stage, without shouting, without flags, without humans in the stands. Confront “the unarmed army of Catalonia” How Manuel Vázquez Montalbán defined Barcelona and the “Team-state” of the expansionary Qatari economy: Barcelona-PSG for the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League, that Holy Grail they have been pursuing without reaching it for years. And in the middle, Lionel Messi.

There is so much provocative morbidity in the adjacencies of the match that the game, a priori, is in the background. Just yesterday, in the last acts before the teams hit the green grass, the war between the two clubs had some episodes that set the tone at 180 minutes. Those of today and those of March 10 in the chic Parque de los Príncipes.

“Go and leave Messi alone”One of the Barsa fans shouted to Nasser Al-Khelaifi as the PSG delegation entered the Hotel W. The president smiled, gave no response and entered the lobby.

There are plenty of examples that PSG intends to blow Messi out of Barcelona in July and about Messi’s silence on his future after mid-year. L’Equipe, in its edition yesterday, said that Neymar, today absent due to injury, in recent days he made a phone call to Leo to finish convincing him to cross the Pyrenees. They say that he spoke wonders of the club, the team and Paris, as if the Rosario needed tourist information to decide his move.

It was not the only thing in the prelude to the duel. The PSG Press department blocked questions from Spanish journalists to Mauricio Pochettino during the press conference via zoom. They did not want to force the Argentine coach to answer about the Argentine player. Pochettino, to top it all, is not loved at Barça. He has a past at Espanyol and had declared that “he would never lead” the Blaugrana team. After appearing before the chroniclers and saying the obvious things that allowed him, he met with Iván de la Peña, a midfielder born in La Masía and discarded like so many others. De la Peña played for several years with Pochettino at Espanyol.

In addition to Neymar, Argentines Leandro Paredes and Angel Di María, also absent due to injury, used the French media in recent weeks to seduce Messi to move in with them. No one is innocent. Also at stake is the still decisive role that Messi exercises in the Argentine National Team, in which Paredes is a fixed man and Di María tries to recover lost space.

In Barcelona they were not silent. Ronaldo Koeman participated in the verbal guerrilla war and said yesterday that “I don’t know if they try to destabilize Messi, is not my topic. My theme is to prepare players and Messi is a Barça player and I hope he will continue to do so for a long time ”.

The presidential candidates for the Catalan club also repudiated the Emiratis’ gestures of seduction. Laporta, Font, Freixa did not save words to “defend the heritage” of the club. And, incidentally, score points in the polls. Nobody is innocent, less in football.

And there is football. There is a precedent that hurts PSG. That 6-1, in this same Camp Nou that caused a debacle in the French club and was a siren’s song for the Catalans. That time the great figure was Neymar, the decisive goal was from Sergi Roberto but all the photos were for Messi. There are those who assure that that secondary role fed up Neymar and that is why he left Spain for France.

There are, today, other coaches and other players. Messi remains. And on after the double and the assistance in the win against Alavés last weekend by the League after certain irregular matches. Should we say that Messi, even in 2021, is to be feared? Without Neymar, PSG has plenty of top players. The game will be a magnificent showcase for Mbappé, always ringing in the Real Madrid offices. The moment of truth is less and less, when the words run out. And play.