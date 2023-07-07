Barcelona has submitted an offer to the ACB to hire center Willy Hernangómez and Real Madrid, which holds the rights of first refusal over the center for Spain, has until next Wednesday, July 12 at 11:59 p.m. to match that offer. The agreement with the Basketball League has been signed by the player and now the white club must offer him at least the same conditions in terms of the duration of the contract and salary to continue with options of incorporating the Madrid player into its face-to-face squad. the next season. In both cases, the resolution that will be given in the coming days does not yet mean that Willy was going to wear the jersey of one of the two greats of Spanish basketball, since the agreement would have to be ratified and the pivot still retains the option to sign for another European team and speed up their options to continue in the NBA.

Willy, 29 years old and 2.11m tall, is now a free agent in the American League after the Pelicans did not renew his contract in June, after a season in which he did not have the leading role he expected after being the Eurobasket MVP of 2022 won by Spain (12 minutes, 6.9 points and 4.7 rebounds on average in 38 appointments with the New Orleans franchise). It was the third season of Madrid in the NBA after going through the Knicks and the Hornets. In the ACB he played six games with Madrid in the 2012-13 season, he later trained for Sevilla Basketball, and back with the white team he participated in 36 games in the 2015-16 academic year. When he crossed the pond that summer, the Madrid entity retained the right of first refusal before a possible return of the pivot.

Barcelona is now bidding hard for Willy, called up by Sergio Scariolo for this summer’s World Cup, after seeing how the option of hiring point guard Kevin Punter, from Partizán, as the star of Roger Grimau’s future project on the bench, was fading away. The Barça club also announced this Thursday that the Turkish center Sertac Sanli will not continue next season. After the departure of Nikola Mirotic as a great reference on the track and Sarunas Jasikevicius as a coach, Barça is looking for a coup d’état with Willy.

The ball is in the hands of Madrid, immersed in the renewal of Edy Tavares, the most dominant center in Europe, whose contract ends in the summer of 2024. The two parties are still distant in negotiations for the financial amounts requested by the player, which He is not among the highest paid in European basketball despite being a decisive piece in the Euroleague champion.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.